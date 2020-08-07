Woman in Jacksonville shot multiple times inside home

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville Sheriff’s Investigators are trying to figure out if a woman was killed in a drive-by shooting or if she was the victim of stray gunfire.

Police said a woman died early Friday morning while she was inside her home. Another adult and two young children were also in the home at the time of the shooting but were not injured.

A spokesperson for JSO said their preliminary investigation shows at least one shot came from outside of the home through the window, but that she was shot multiple times.

The shooting happened around 2:00 a.m. in the Allendale area of Jacksonville near the 3100 block of W. 18th Street.

Police said there are no suspects. They’re hopeful surveillance cameras might have captured some clues.

Police are asking anyone with information that could help investigators with the case to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous, contact First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).