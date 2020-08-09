JSO: One woman killed and one man injured in San Pablo stabbing

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One woman was killed and one man was injured after being stabbed inside an apartment on Saturday.

At 5:07 p.m., Jacksonville Police responded to the 3700 block of San Pablo Road South after neighbors reported that a woman was screaming for help.

Once officers found the apartment, they forced their way inside and found the woman and a man suffering from stab wounds.

The man was transported to a local hospital, where he had to undergo surgery.

The woman died at the scene.

JSO says there are no outstanding suspects at this time.

If anyone has any information, they are asked to call JSO at (904) 630-0500, or call CrimeStoppers to remain anonymous.

Witness called 911 when she heard the woman screaming, but did not witness the stabbings.

Multiple callers have said that it happened at Coquina Bay Apartments, but the exact location or identity of the victims has not been confirmed by police.