Boy, 13, dies in Gainesville crash involving stolen scooter

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – A 13-year-old boy died and another teen suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash Sunday in Gainesville involving a stolen vehicle.

The traffic crash happened about 5:15 p.m. on Northeast 25th Street near Northeast 4th Avenue, according to the Gainesville Police Department.

Police said the two teens were riding in a Ford Taurus heading south on Northeast 25th Street at a “very high rate of speed” when a stolen scooter cut them off.

The Taurus’ driver swerved to avoid a collision, veered off the road and struck a tree, police said. The impact of the collision cut the vehicle in half.

The 13-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. A 17-year-old boy who was also in the vehicle was taken to UF Health Shands Gainesville with life-threatening injuries.

The other driver ditched the scooter at the scene and took off on foot.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to contact the Gainesville Police Department’s Traffic Homicide division by dialing 352-372-7687.