Clay County curbside recycling collection to resume next week

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – Clay County’s contracted waste hauler will resume collection of curbside recycling the week of Aug. 17, county officials announced Monday.

This includes the unincorporated areas of Clay County and Keystone Heights.

According to Clay County, curbside recycling collection was temporarily suspended July 21 due to the contracted waste hauler, Advanced Disposal Services, being impacted by the coronavirus pandemic and stay-at-home orders. The county said staffing shortages and an increased demand for residential solid waste collection services made it impossible for some routes to be collected.

Advanced Disposal Services estimates it will take one week to catch up on the collection of excess recyclables due to the suspension.

Excess recyclable containers can be placed curbside on your collection day in a 40-gallon or smaller can or a plastic bag temporarily as crews catch up from the suspension. Paper and cardboard materials should be placed in paper bags separately or next to bins. You should place recyclables curbside the night before your designated pick up day, as trucks may arrive earlier than usual in some areas due to staggered shifts. Recyclables that are placed curbside prior to Aug. 17 may be taken with your garbage.

If your items are not picked up on your designated day, check the waste for an information tag to see if an issue was identified preventing the collection. If no tag is present, please report the missed collection at https://claycountyfl-self.govplatform.com/en and choose “Report an Issue” or call Advanced Disposal Services at 904-695-0500.

Residents still have the option to bring recyclables to the Recycling Center at the Rosemary Hill Solid Waste Management Facility in Green Cove Springs or any of the four Environmental Convenience Centers in Clay County at no charge. For locations and hours, click here. Be sure to secure loose items with a tarp that is strapped to your vehicle or trailer.