Man dies from gunshot after crashing on I-95

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – At 5:23 p.m. on Sunday, Jacksonville Police responded to a crash on Northbound lanes of I-95, just before the exit to Dunn Ave.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says, deputies found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound inside the vehicle. Multiple sources told News4Jax, the man was shot in the stomach.

The wounded man was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

JSO detectives say it appears the victim was shot at another location in the area before he crashed.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact JSO by calling (904) 630-0500, email at jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org, or CrimeStoppers at (866) 845-TIPS.