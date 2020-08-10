73ºF

Local News

Man dies from gunshot after crashing on I-95

JSO detectives believe he was shot at another location before he crashed

Maria Hernandez, Associate producer

Tags: Local news, news
JSO says one man died after he suffered a gunshot wound and crashed on I-95, just before Dunn Ave. Detectives believe he was shot before crashing the vehicle.
JSO says one man died after he suffered a gunshot wound and crashed on I-95, just before Dunn Ave. Detectives believe he was shot before crashing the vehicle.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – At 5:23 p.m. on Sunday, Jacksonville Police responded to a crash on Northbound lanes of I-95, just before the exit to Dunn Ave.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says, deputies found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound inside the vehicle. Multiple sources told News4Jax, the man was shot in the stomach.

The wounded man was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

JSO detectives say it appears the victim was shot at another location in the area before he crashed.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact JSO by calling (904) 630-0500, email at jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org, or CrimeStoppers at (866) 845-TIPS.

Copyright 2020 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.