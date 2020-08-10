Pandemic protocols: College students under new process for move-in day

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The University of North Florida is welcoming faculty, staff, and students back to campus today. Hundreds will be moving into their dorms as well.

To limit the potential spread of COVID-19 there is now a process and a timeline for move-in for the fall 2020 semester.

Students now must have scheduled move-in appointments before arriving on campus and that is just the beginning of what is new.

Students, and any other individuals assisting with move-in, must wear a face covering or mask and gloves at all times while on campus. This includes when in outdoor space.

Individuals assisting with move-in must not dispose of face-covering/masks/gloves on campus.

Social distancing practices must be in place at all times

People who are sick or exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms are asked to stay away from campus

Additionally, a mandatory COVID-19 Education Course must be completed by students and staff no later than August 14. According to the school’s website, the course identifies high-risk factors and symptoms associated with the virus.

The course also covers how to properly wash your hands and the correct way to use PPE. Most notably, the course informs students how to report others who aren’t social distancing or people who are congregating in large numbers.

Soon, we will be welcoming faculty, staff and students back to campus. To prepare, UNF is implementing new health and safety protocols to bring campus back to life this fall.



Read more about how we’re preparing for a safe return: https://t.co/O8KWXRTs6H #UNFBetterStronger pic.twitter.com/ilKG30blGX — University of North Florida (@UofNorthFlorida) August 4, 2020

UNF classes are scheduled to being Monday, August 17.

.