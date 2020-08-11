Georgia investigator saves injured hawk struck by vehicle

GLYNN COUNTY, Fla. – A Glynn County Police Department investigator -- who happens to be a licensed falconer -- rescued a hawk on Tuesday after it was struck by a vehicle.

The police department said the red-tailed hawk was eating a meal when it was injured.

Luckily for the large bird, investigator Lowrey’s “unique talents” were put to use and he handled the hawk safely and transported it to a rehabilitation center so it can recover, the department said. The Facebook post did not include the investigator’s first name.

Investigator Lowrey is also attached to GCPD’s Special Response Team.