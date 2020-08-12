Alachua schools moves start date back to Aug. 31

(Copyright 2020 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved./Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The Alachua County school board on Wednesday made the decision to postpone the school start date one week until Aug. 31. The school year was scheduled to begin on Aug. 24.

The School Board also approved maintaining the existing three options for education in the fall and pushed preplanning for teachers until Aug. 24.

Students have the option to return to school and receive face-to-face instruction at their assigned school with health and safety measures in place, attend Alachua Digital Academy or Alachua eSchool.