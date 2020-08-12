Daily Record: Stein Mart lays off ‘substantial number’ of employees in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Stein Mart on Tuesday said it was laying off a “substantial number” of associates at its Jacksonville headquarters, according to a report by the Jacksonville Daily Record.

It’s unclear exactly how many workers were impacted. Linda Tasseff, a spokesperson for Stein Mart, told the Record that the decision was fueled by “the continuing impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic have caused significant financial distress on our business.”

Before the pandemic began, the Jacksonville-based business had 375 employees working in its corporate office. In April, the company announced it was laying off most of its 8,600 employees in its stores and supply chains.