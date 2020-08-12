Union County students back in classrooms

LAKE BUTLER, Fla. – Children in Union County headed back to school Wednesday -- one of a handful of districts that opened classrooms on its original schedule.

The district is providing two options for parents and students: brick and mortar and distance learning. Superintendent of Schools Carlton Faulk said that after months of planning, his district is prepared.

“I think we’re ready. I think we do have some kids with underlying conditions and some kids that prefer distance learning, but we’re prepared for both ways, I just hope our kids come to school,” Faulk said.

As far as masks, they are encouraged but not mandated.

“We’ll have five cloth masks per student that were going to give in a bag to each student to take home to give to mom and dad to make sure they have them in hand if they want their child to wear them, they’ll have them to wear. We’re giving them five that first day and, of course, the school system has enough for everyone,” Faulk said.

The district has put plexiglass barriers in different areas around schools, it will also be encouraging social distancing and handwashing while providing lots of sanitation.

As far as transportation, Faulk said that if the district followed CDC guidelines it would have to buy three new buses a stop at $100,000 each, which it can’t afford - so the district is asking parents to bring their children to and from school. Students riding buses are especially encouraged to wear masks.

In the event the school district had to return to full distance learning, it is prepared to do so.

Faulk said Union County is a small district and the school system is very important. He feels that the community is very involved in the schools and will work together to keep each other safe.