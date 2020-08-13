Family: 19-year-old found out he was going to be a father before he was killed

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A family is pleading for answers in the killing of a Jacksonville teen.

Tiffany Hogan shed tears while holding onto the fence where her 19-year-old son, Shedrick Haynes, was found early Saturday morning after being shot.

“That was my baby,” Hogan said. “I want justice. I want justice for my son and I want it now.”

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, police found Haynes in a car that crashed through the fence and into a tree near the intersection of Franklin and Fourth streets on the city’s Eastside. Haynes had at least one gunshot wound, but police said it is unclear where the shooting happened. He died at a hospital.

“(I have) a ton of questions and no answers. It’s just hard to believe that this happened here. No cameras, nobody has seen anything,” said Madie Devaughn, Haynes’ grandmother. “I just don’t believe it.”

Loved ones gathered around a memorial for Haynes on Wednesday. Hogan said her loving son recently found out he was going to be a father.

“He has an unborn child we have to explain this to, we have to raise,” said Devaughn. “We just want answers and we’re crying out for answers.”

Hogan has a message for her son’s killer.

“Turn yourself in. Come forward. You can run but you can’t hide,” said Hogan.

At this time, no arrests have been made and no suspects have been named. Family members are urging anyone who has any information about Haynes’ death to come forward so they can have justice. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).