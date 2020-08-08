JSO investigates 2 overnight shootings

Police were called to shootings early Saturday morning -- one that was initially believed to be a car accident.

The first shooting happened on Jacksonville’s Eastside. JSO and JFRD responded to the scene on Franklin Street near 4th Street around 1:26 a.m. According to police, the driver, who crashed into a tree, was also suffering from a gunshot wound.

The driver was transported to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Scene of car crash on Franklin Street. (Copyright 2020 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has not yet identified where the shooting took place.

Police interviewed one person who witnessed the crash. They’re asking anyone with any information to call JSO or CrimeStoppers.

Scene of shooting on 3800 block of Baymeadows Road. (Copyright 2020 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

The second shooting happened on Baymeadows Road near San Jose Boulevard, in the Goodby’s Creek area.

According to JSO, officers arrived at the scene around 4 a.m. where they found a man in his 40s with a gunshot wound to his chest. The man was transported to an area hospital for treatment. He is in stable condition and is expected to be OK.

Police say the shooting took place in an alleyway behind businesses in the area.

Right now, it’s not clear what led up the shooting and no suspect information has been released. The Violent Crimes Unit is investigating.