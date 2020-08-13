Family of fallen JSO lieutenant invites public to viewing and funeral

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The public is invited to a viewing and funeral for Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Lt. Chris Cunningham.

Cunningham died of a COVID-19 related illness. It was determined Cunningham contracted the virus while on the job.

A viewing will be held August 14 from 5 p.m. until 8 at the Hardage- Giddens Funeral Home. The family asks anyone wishing to send flowers to send the arrangements to this location.

The address of the funeral home is 11801 San Jose Blvd Jacksonville, FL 32223.

A public funeral will be held for the beloved family man the following day, August 15. It starts at 11 a.m. at the Paxon Revival Center. The address is 5461 Commonwealth Ave Jacksonville, FL 32254.

COVID-19 protocols including social distancing and use of face masks will be strictly enforced.