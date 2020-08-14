Cinemark reopening its theaters in Tinseltown and more across the country

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – After several postponements, movie theater chain Cinemark will reopen locations across the country. For Jacksonville, that means the Tinseltown location is open. The chain had reopened on a limited basis for selected customers who volunteered to test the chain’s new COVID-19 protocols.

The reopening in Tinseltown today is an expansion of that “test-and-learn process.”

The River City theater will reopen with staggered showtimes and socially-distant seating. Additionally. face masks are mandatory and can only be removed to eat and drink in the theater. Frequent contact surfaces like concession stands, door handles, drink stations, and bathrooms will be sanitized every 30 minutes, according to a Cinemark release.

Another change: the theater isn’t showing new movies. It’s invited patrons to channel their nostalgic interests by showing the classics, including Back to the Future, The Goonies, Jumanji, Beauty and the Beast, and Ghostbusters.