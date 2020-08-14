COVID-19 case reported in Bradford County school during first week

BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. – Three days after the school year began, a member of the Bradford County school system has tested positive for COVID-19, a district official confirmed Friday.

Assistant Superintendent David Harris said someone tested positive in their schools on Thursday afternoon. Students in the district returned to classrooms on Monday.

Harris would not say which school the infection occurred or if it was staff or a student who tested positive for novel coronavirus.

Harris said the local health department has notified parents and staff if they came in contact with that person.

The room where the positive person was has been deep cleaned, Harris said, and the district used a deep fog to help sterilize it. If the room is needed, it can be used again on Monday.

Harris said the schools are ready to revert to protocols and follow the plans they have in place when a positive case is reported.

Currently, masks or cloth face coverings are not required in schools but are strongly recommended, according to the district’s reopening plan.

Last week the school district was scrambling to clarify the different learning options available for the school year. That came after nearly one in eight students said they planned on leaving the school district – more than 500 for non-district virtual learning and nearly 350 for home school.

The exodus of so many students put nearly 30% of the district’s enrollment in jeopardy.