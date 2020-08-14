Protesters gather at Confederate monument in Plaza de la Constitucion

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – A small crowd of protesters are gathered around a Confederate monument in downtown St. Augustine. Protesters who are there say they were told city crews are moving the 30-foot stone pillar this morning.

St. Augustine Commissioners voted to move the monument in June after hundreds of residents called for its removal during the wake of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Residents who spoke publicly at the St. Augustine committee meeting said the monument is an insult to the black community. An inscription on the statue reads,

“Our Dead. In Memoriam , our Loved Ones Who gave up Their Lives in the service of The Confederate States.”

People who are against the removal of the statue argue the monument is a tombstone and a historic landmark.

The monument was erected in 1872 and has been in the Plaza since 1879. It is the oldest Confederate monument in Florida.

Monday commissioners voted to move the monument to Trout Creek Fish Camp. The Trout Creek Fish Camp property owner, Randy Ringhaver, said he will create a foundation to maintain the monument. He also proposed to construct a building, a park setting with lighting, sidewalks, and seating around the memorial so it could “be visited for generations to come.”

Since the June decision to relocate the monument, there have been protests by both those opposed to its removal and those who want it to be moved and a lawsuit brought by descendants of Confederate soldiers listed inscribed on the monument, the Ladies Memorial Association (the organization that first put up the monument), Sons of Confederate Veterans and Save Southern Heritage Inc. Florida.