JSO investigating fatal shooting at Bennett Creek Apartments

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect after a man was shot and killed outside of the Bennett Creek Apartments on the city’s Southside.

Police say they received at least four 911 calls reporting the Saturday night shooting. Officers arrived at the scene on Bennett Creek Dr. around 11:30 p.m. Investigators say one adult male was found shot and killed outside of the complex. JSO is interviewing several people who it believes may have information that could help investigators.

There is no known suspect information at this time, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Detectives say they do not know what led up to the shooting, or if the individuals involved are residents of Bennett Creek Apartments.

JSO believes the suspect fled from the scene. Police are asking anyone with information that could help investigators to contact JSO, either by phone at (904) 630-0500 or by email at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous, call First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).