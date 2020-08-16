Woman at center of Darryl Daniels investigation: ‘He should be held accountable'

A woman at the center of the Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s investigation into Clay County Sheriff Darryl Daniels said she never thought she would be involved in all of this.

According to FDLE, Daniels sent harassing text messages to Armeshia Johnson and illegally used a law enforcement database to track down her personal information.

Daniels’ texts to Johnson turned into a yearlong FDLE investigation and ultimately played a role in the criminal charges that he now faces.

Johnson, whose name is detailed in the 50-page FDLE report, is very removed down the line from any direct or personal relationship with Daniels and lives hundreds of miles away from him. But Johnson is in a relationship with the ex-husband of Cierra Smith, who is Daniels’ former mistress.

For Johnson, this all started in 2017. She said she knew of her boyfriend’s past — that his ex-wife is Smith — and she knew Daniels’ name. But Johnson said she had no idea why or how Daniels started contacting her.

“I was out with some friends on my birthday in September 2017 when a Jacksonville number consistently called me back to back. I then received a text message saying, ‘Hey this is Darryl, put your big girl panties on, I have something to tell you,‘” Johnson told News4Jax.

That text and future messages are now the subject of the FDLE investigation into Daniels’ conduct in office.

According to FDLE’s findings, Daniels illegally used a law enforcement database to search for Johnson’s personal info, and when asked about it, lied to investigators.

“At this time, I can say that it almost brings me to tears that I am very scared for my safety because Darryl knew so much about me. He knew the VIN number to my car. He knew where I worked, where I lived, and it’s scary,” Johnson said.

At one point, Johnson said, Daniels sent her a Facebook message saying, “Happy birthday sexy booty.”

“It caught me by surprise,” Johnson said. “My first reaction was, you know, what do you mean by that? And he informed me that he did have a picture of me that he received from Cierra and he was able to describe the picture and he was able to show me the picture and, of course, I know my body. I know it’s me.”

Johnson said Daniels also sent text messages, asking to meet up with her in Texas.

According to the report, Daniels got her number and address through a database that law enforcement personnel must legally swear not to use for personal reasons. When investigators asked Daniels, he denied using Clay County Sheriff’s Office resources to research Johnson.

Johnson said, in her mind, Daniels should not be in a position of power.

“He abused that power when he broke the law,” she said. “And, as citizens, we would be held accountable, and I think it’s very much so that he should be held accountable for his actions.”

FDLE’s summary report states investigators have proof Daniels did request a background check into Johnson. The report then states there’s nothing to suggest that was a legitimate request related to CCSO duties.

In a video posted on YouTube after his arrest, Daniels maintained his innocence, called the charges against him “dirty politics” and said he would not resign as sheriff nor would he voluntarily end his efforts for re-election.

On Friday, Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended Daniels, who was arrested Thursday. The next day, the governor appointed Special Agent Matt Walsh of FDLE as interim sheriff.