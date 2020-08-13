Clay County Sheriff Darryl Daniels given two options: resign or be arrested

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – Clay County Sheriff Darryl Daniels has been given an ultimatum by a special prosecutor, according to News4Jax sources. According to the three sources, his choices are to resign his position and do not seek elected office again or be arrested for felony destruction of public records charges.

Sources said he has until the end of the day to make the decision.

Daniels has been under scrutiny from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement for more than a year after he was accused of ordering one of his deputies to illegally arrest his former mistress for stalking in 2019. She began a relationship with Daniels when she worked for him when they were both at the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and the affair continued after he was elected sheriff.

Daniels has told News4Jax he did nothing wrong.

“It is baffling to me how something as simple as a simple investigation with a few a few people to be interviewed has taken over a year,” Daniels said. “To me, it kind of speaks to, I hate to say, that speaks of the competency of the investigating agency.”

Daniels is up for reelection in Clay County. He has five opponents in the election which is set for Aug. 18.

Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed a Central Florida state attorney as a special prosecutor to take over the investigation of Daniels.

After State Attorney Melissa Nelson received a summary report of the FDLE investigation in July, she recused herself from the case because prosecutors in her office could be called as witnesses.

5th Judicial Circuit Brad King was appointed special prosecutor in the case.

In June 2019, an anonymous letter calling for Daniels’ ouster was sent to Gov. DeSantis, Attorney General Ashley Moody, FDLE and various news organizations. The letter appears to have been written by one of Daniels’ employees, though the identity of the sender is unclear.

Among other things, the letter referenced statements Daniels made while briefing deputies on June 14 and alleges that Daniels threatened whoever was leaking information about him on social media.

It was received about one month after news of an extramarital affair between Daniels and a former subordinate when he was a supervisor at the Duval County jail, where both worked at the time, became public knowledge.

That subordinate, Cierra Smith, told News4Jax her relationship began in 2013 when she was a 21-year-old corrections officer working for the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and Daniels, then 48, oversaw the jail.

In May 2019, Daniels filed a report accusing Smith of having a gun in her car and following him in a “manner that caused him great concern.” His deputies resisted an order from Daniels to arrest Smith, citing a lack of probable cause, according to court documents.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.