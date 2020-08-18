Haunted Halloween drive-thru experience coming to Orlando

ORLANDO. Fla. – It’s almost time to pack up the car and hit the road for a spooktacular Halloween experience in Orlando!

A new haunted attraction called “The Haunted Road” will be a drive-thru experience that adults and families can enjoy from the safety of their own car, organizers said.

The new idea comes after the coronavirus pandemic canceled Halloween Horror Nights and other haunted attractions due to social distancing.

There will be main event nights, UNRESTRICTED 18+ nights, and also “family-friendly” nights that offer a not-so-scary experience.

“Celebrate all the tricks and treats of Halloween from the comfort and safety of your own vehicle at The Haunted Road Family Friendly Experience,” the website read. This not-too-scary adventure takes you and your family on a lively journey through the Enchanted Forest, where you’ll meet some of your favorite fairy tale creatures. Get ready for tons of fun, storytelling, music, dancing, and a contactless sweet treat at The Haunted Road Family Friendly Experience.”

Tickets start at $15 per person and must be purchased in advance online. The family friendly event is approximately 30 minutes.

To purchase tickets, click here.

LOCATION: 15239 Lake Pickett Road in East Orlando