Duval schools forced to round up 2,000 bottles of hand sanitizer after recall

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Duval County school district had to remove around 2,000 bottles of hand sanitizer from schools after the FDA issued a recall, the district told News4Jax.

According to a Duval County Public Schools spokeswoman, the hand sanitizer products purchased by the district were put on the recall list due to the inclusion of methanol in the ingredients.

The potentially dangerous products are labeled to contain ethanol or isopropyl alcohol but have tested positive for 1-propanol contamination, according to the FDA.

The one-liter bottles were collected from Jacksonville classrooms and placed in storage.

“Even with the recall and the removal of this product, we should have hand sanitizer in each classroom,” the district told News4Jax. “Classrooms are also equipped with one-gallon bottles of hand sanitizer that do not have that ingredient.”

The district said if for some reason a teacher does not have access to hand sanitizer, he or she can inform the school principal so that the district can fill that gap.

School for Duval County students begins Thursday and hand sanitizer is just one of the many COVID-19 precautions put in place by the district.