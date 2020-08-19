Georgia woman sentenced to prison for pawning dozens of stolen guns

BRUNSWICK, Ga. – A Glynn County woman has been sentenced to nearly five years in federal prison after pleading guilty to possession of stolen firearms.

Elaina Carter, 38, was sentenced to 57 months followed by three years of supervised release, according to the Department of Justice. She is not eligible for parole

According to court documents and testimony, Carter stole and pawned numerous items from June 2018 to January 2019, including 37 firearms.

“Elaina Carter could be the poster child for demonstrating that theft is the typical route for firearms making it into the hands of criminals,” U.S. Attorney Bobby Christine for the Southern District of Georgia said in a prepared statement. “It’s fortunate that she sold these stolen guns to licensed dealers, and that vigilant law enforcement officers brought an end to her serial thefts.”

Records show she has previous convictions on state charges in Glynn County for burglary, theft by receiving, and theft by deception.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Glynn County Police Department.