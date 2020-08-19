Mayor Curry, Duval superintendent to announce COVID-19 new precautions in schools

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry and Duval County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Diana Greene will hold a press conference Wednesday afternoon to announce a partnership with the City of Jacksonville for COVID-19 precautions in Duval County schools.

The virtual meeting will begin at 12:05 p.m. and will be streamed live in this story and on News4Jax.com.

Duval County students will return to campuses Thursday for the first time since March when schools closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jacksonville City Council Member Brenda Priestly-Jackson and Steve Woodard, Director of the Emergency Preparedness Division, will also be at the press conference.

Curry will also provide a COVID-19 update and discuss the recent announcement of the Florida vs. Georgia game taking place in Jacksonville on Nov. 7.