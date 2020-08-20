Duval County teacher, son of City Council president facing child porn charges

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The 40-year-old son of City Council president and former Jacksonville mayor Tommy Hazouri has been charged with 25 counts of child pornography, jail records show.

Thomas Hazouri, who is listed as a second grade teacher on the Mayport Coastal Sciences Elementary School website, was booked into the Duval County jail just before 11 p.m. Wednesday.

Thomas Hazouri’s arrest came two weeks after police served a search warrant at his home.

Thomas Hazouri’s attorney, Hank Coxe, sent the following statement to News4Jax about his client’s arrest:

I had informed the State Attorney weeks ago that if there were any decision to arrest Mr. Hazouri that he remained available; where he remained available; and I assumed he could voluntarily surrender whenever it was requested. A little after 9 PM last night I received a call from an Assistant State Attorney that Mr. Hazouri had been arrested a minute earlier, exactly where he had been for this same period of time. I was later advised that the Sheriff’s Office refused to agree to a voluntary surrender. It is beyond disappointing that it occurred this way, but it has, so we move on to more critical issues.

The younger Hazouri is expected to face a judge at 9 a.m. Thursday.

News4Jax was told he is on reassignment, pending the outcome of the investigation.