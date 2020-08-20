More changes at Clay County Sheriff’s Office as undersheriff retires

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – Clay County Undersheriff Ray Walden has left the department, the day after suspended Sheriff Darryl Daniels was defeated in his bid for reelection.

Walden cleared out his office on Wednesday, according to multiple sources.

The Sheriff’s Office said Director of Services Ricky Wright will take over as interim undersheriff.

Walden was part of the leadership team brought in by Daniels when he won the election in 2016.

Last week, Daniels was suspended by Gov. Ron DeSantis after he surrendered to law enforcement to face criminal charges stemming from a sex scandal investigation.

Michelle Cook defeated the embattled sheriff in the Republican primary for sheriff of Clay County on Tuesday.

According to the agency’s website, Walden is a 31-year law enforcement veteran who held senior-level positions with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. He started his career with the Baldwin Police Department as an officer.

Walden is retiring effective Sept 15.