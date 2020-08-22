Family distraught after police say deadly Jacksonville shooting was justified

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A family demanding answers for a deadly shooting of a Jacksonville woman is heartbroken after police ruled the shooting justifiable.

“It hurts,” said sister Krissy Cook. “It’s like you can’t get any peace knowing that nobody is going to be charged for it.”

Investigators say 32-year-old Taquana Cook was shot and killed in May near University Boulevard and Michigan Avenue.

JSO’s transparency website doesn’t say exactly why the shooting was ruled justified.

In the police report, the shooter claimed he was in fear for his life.

Taquana Cook’s family said somebody still needs to be put in this jail and held accountable for her death.

Two months ago, Taquana Cook’s mother stood on her front porch and cried out for an arrest in her daughter’s death. Now, an arrest may never be made.

According to the police report, an unidentified woman contacted the 23-year-old shooter to meet up. Then the man drove to the meeting with his 3-year-old daughter.

The man told police a car rolled up with a group of women inside and one of them flashed a gun.

He then sped off with the car following behind him, he told investigators. The man told JSO he fired several shots at the car fearing for his and his daughter’s lives.

According to the report, the man claimed a woman in the car hated him and he felt the meeting was a setup.

Cook was in the car with the women who dropped her off at the hospital after she was shot.

An officer overheard a woman say, “Cousin got shot. I think it’s my fault!”

She also told police she wanted a lawyer.

“It was very suspicious for you to jump and go get a lawyer,” Krissy Cook said.

Cook says she misses everything about her sister.

“Our family isn’t the same anymore,” she said.

Despite the ruling, Krissy Cook says she won’t stop fighting for justice for her sister.

Cook’s family says they do plan on getting a lawyer.

News4Jax spoke to the shooter to get his side of the story but he didn’t want to comment.