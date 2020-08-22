Modified version of popular annual fair coming to Clay County in September

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – Grab your cowboy hats and head for the corndog stand!

A modified version of the Clay County Fair will happen next month.

After the wildly popular annual agricultural fair was canceled in the spring due to COVID-19, the Clay County Fair Association just announced it’s hosting a three-day, smaller event Sept. 25-27.

ONLINE: Concert lineup, food, and ticket sales

There won't be any animals, but for those who missed out on their fix of fair food in the spring, they will have choices from all their favorite vendors. The three-day event will also have different concerts all three days and drive-in movies for the family Friday and Saturday nights.

Tasha Hyder, general manager of the Clay County Fair Association, was devastated when the decision was made in the spring to cancel.

But now she said she’s excited to bring a taste of the real thing this fall.

“We won’t have the animals, but hey, fair food is one of the top two things that people come to the fair over,” she said. “So, we will have the fair food, we will have a Ferris wheel and live entertainment. So, we’re giving the community something to do, so we’re excited and we’re helping our food vendors.”

A portion of the ticket sales for the Ferris wheel will go to Clay County food pantries.

According to Hyder, they can fit a couple thousand people in the midway for the concerts, but movies are limited to 200 cars per night.

When eating and sitting for the concert, you will have to stay in your own "social square" that is 10 by 10 feet in size and six feet away from other groups. Masks will be required in restrooms and in line for food and rides.

“We have a professional cleaning crew,” Hyder said. “We’re going to be deep cleaning all the time, every other five minutes we’re going to be wiping everything down. Our food vendors have to follow CDC guidelines, so we’re doing everything in our capability to make sure that the event is safe for everybody.”

You will have to bring your own tables, chairs and blankets. Tickets will be sold online only.