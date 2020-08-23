JSO officer hurt in crash on Southside Boulevard

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., – A police officer was involved in a crash Saturday evening on Southside Boulevard near Leahy Road, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Police say a woman was driving a silver SUV about 7:25 p.m. when she turned onto Southside Boulevard and struck an oncoming Sheriff’s Office vehicle.

A witness told News4Jax reporter Maggie Lorenz the woman and the officer were conscious and alert when they exited their vehicles. She said she is thankful it wasn’t worse.

The officer, the driver of the SUV and one of its passengers were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who witnessed the accident is asked to call JSO at (904) 630-7600, or contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.