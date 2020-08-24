Firefighters rescue three dogs from burning house in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla- – An adult, a child, and their family pets are all OK after a fire started at their home early Monday morning.

The fire happened a home in Murray Hill near I-10 and McDuff Avenue around 3:30 a.m. It appears the adult and child were able to quickly get out of the home, but left without their three dogs.

Crews ate responding to the 800 block of McDuff ave to a residential structure fire....E10 is on scene advising fire showing... more crews are en route. — MyJFRD (@JFRDJAX) August 24, 2020

Firefighters were able to save the dogs and none were injured. The fire was put out quickly so the home will not be a total loss, but the Red Cross is assisting the family.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.