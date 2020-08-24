80ºF

Firefighters rescue three dogs from burning house in Jacksonville

Emily Boyer, Morning assignment editor, backup traffic reporter

No injuries were reported from the house fire.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla- – An adult, a child, and their family pets are all OK after a fire started at their home early Monday morning.

The fire happened a home in Murray Hill near I-10 and McDuff Avenue around 3:30 a.m. It appears the adult and child were able to quickly get out of the home, but left without their three dogs.

Firefighters were able to save the dogs and none were injured. The fire was put out quickly so the home will not be a total loss, but the Red Cross is assisting the family.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

