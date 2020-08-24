New $1.3 million sports complex likely coming to Northwest Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A new sports complex for kids is more than likely coming to Northwest Jacksonville.

The project is funded by The Cal Ripkin Sr. Foundation.

During a meeting of the Social Justice Committee of the city council, members learned on Monday about the plans for the complex.

It would be located at Clanzel Brown Park near Moncrief and Golfair Boulevards and will contain 48,000 square feet of artificial turf.

Other details are still being worked out.

The baseball park funding is coming from a $1.3 million grant from the Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation and the park will be run by the Boys and Girls Club of Northeast Florida. The complex will require city funding for its operation which will need the approval of city council and the mayor.

The goal is to have the facility built within a year.

According to the foundation, the site was selected in order to help kids in high-crime areas have access to safe after school activities.