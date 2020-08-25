Florida, Georgia utilities ready to help Gulf Coast in aftermath of storms

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Florida Power & Light, JEA and Georgia Power crews all know what it’s like to deal with the wake of a hurricane or tropical storm.

As Louisiana and Texas prepare to deal with the aftermath of both within a matter of days, crews from the utilities are headed west to help their Gulf Coast counterparts.

Providing mutual assistance after natural disasters is a hallmark of the energy industry, FPL said. The mutual assistance network consists of hundreds of utilities from around the country that answer the call when they are needed.

Georgia Power said it has not yet received requests for mutual aid through the network but is ready to roll out crews if they are called on.

Crews from JEA will leave Jacksonville on Wednesday afternoon to answer a mutual aid request from Lafayette, Louisiana.

FPL sent more than 300 lineworkers and contractors to Baton Rouge, Louisiana. They left Tuesday morning from West Palm Beach and will arrive Wednesday.

They will be tasked with helping Entergy crews restore power in Texas and Louisiana.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to our Gulf Coast neighbors as they prepare for the damage and destruction that will likely follow being hit by a tropical storm and then a hurricane in the same week,” said Eric Silagy, FPL president and CEO. “Earlier this month, 600 FPL lineworkers and contractors helped restore power to our fellow citizens in New Jersey in the aftermath of Hurricane Isaias. As the tropics continue to produce storms that affect other areas of the country, we stand at the ready to assist our fellow Americans. These storms are a reminder that we must not let our guard down as we reach the peak of what is forecast to be a very active hurricane season.”

The state of Florida will send on of its Urban Search and Rescue Team to Louisiana on Thursday with life-saving equipment and resources to help in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura, Chief Financial Officer and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis announced.

“I’ve been in close contact with Louisiana State Fire Marshal Butch Browning and I’ve mobilized Florida’s Urban Search & Rescue Task Force 4 in support of the recovery efforts following these storms,” Patronis said in a statement Tuesday. These dedicated and elite first responders will bring lifesaving equipment and resources to support the people of Louisiana and surrounding areas. With these two storms making landfall days apart, it’s our duty to aid our fellow Gulf Coast states and ensure they safely recover from the possible devastating impacts of these storms.”

US&R Task Force 4 consists of more than 40 highly trained fire service personnel from the Orange County, Orlando, and Seminole County Fire Departments.

Due to the pandemic, all crews will follow safety guidelines to keep everyone safe, including social distancing, increased sanitation measures and wearing masks where appropriate, FPL said. Signs on trucks remind the public to honor the 6 feet social distancing requirements that help keep the crews safe while they work.

“In the state of Florida, Aug. 26 is recognized as Lineworker Appreciation Day – a time to recognize the vital work our men and women do every day,” said Manny Miranda, FPL senior vice president for power delivery. “Severe weather events provide an opportunity for our lineworkers to show their commitment to safety, to their profession and to those who seek their help. Our team is ready to face the challenges posed in the aftermath of these storms and the pandemic, taking extra measures to ensure their and the public’s safety.”