Jacksonville man, 34, wins $1,000,000 Florida Lottery scratch-off game

TALLAHASSEE – A Jacksonville man is nearly a million dollars richer after winning the top prize in the “Fastest Road to $1,000,000″ scratch-off game.

The Jacksonville resident, 34, purchased his $30 ticket from Gate, located at 700 Durbin Pavillion Drive in Saint Johns.

He chose to receive the winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $790,000.00. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The game launched in February and features 155 top prizes of $1,000,000 and over $948 million in cash prizes.

The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-2.79.