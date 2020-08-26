Putnam County commissioners decide to relocate Confederate statue in front of courthouse

PALATKA, Fla. – The Putnam County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday approved the relocation of the Confederate statue in front of the courthouse in Palatka.

The Board of Commissioners also decided to form a citizens’ committee that will recommend where the statue will be moved to.

According to WJCT, the commission discussed possible locations like Veteran’s Park in East Palatka and Westview Cemetery near the courthouse, as well as the idea of relocating it to somewhere else on the courthouse property.

The county said it will depend on private funding to move the statue.

In early June, hundreds of people gathered outside the Putnam County Courthouse for a demonstration against racial inequality. The two young adults who organized the protest said it was time for the Confederate statue in front of the courthouse to be removed because they feel it’s a symbol of injustice toward African Americans.