DCPS: Nearly 9,700 students failed to attend first week of classes

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Thousands of Duval County students expected to attend school this academic year have yet to appear after five school days, according to the district.

“The unique challenges associated with reopening schools amid COVID-19 have resulted in a number of students and families who have not connected with their schools,” DCPS Spokeswoman Laureen Ricks said Thursday.

As of Wednesday, the district said nearly 9,700 students who were expected to attend classes this fall haven’t shown up in their respective learning format. Some of the “missing” students were expected to participate in online learning and others, at a physical school.

Ricks noted that the estimation is based on spring enrollment projections.

The district said it’s urging families to check in with their respective schools notify their administrators if they haven’t yet done so.

The district’s spokeswoman also said staff members have been working to contact students who have not logged on or shown up to class, including bilingual staff and support specialists who are reaching out to families whose primary language is not English.

“This includes district social workers and truant officers calling parents and making home visits,” Ricks said. “Through these efforts, over 11,800 students have returned since Monday.”

As of Aug. 18, DCPS reported 40,201 students had enrolled in Duval HomeRoom and 1,426 had enrolled in Duval Virtual Instruction Academy.