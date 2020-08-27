Police: Accomplice of robber killed charged with murder

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Six weeks after 22-year-old Malik Sykes was shot and killed by the person he was trying to rob at a convenience store, the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force arrested a man police believed was Sykes’s accomplice that day.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said Shantez Forbes, 21, was arrested Wednesday on charges of felony murder, attempted robbery, shooting missiles and carrying a concealed firearm.

The incident happened July 7 on Edgewood Avenue West at the Interstate 95 interchange.

Under Florida law, Forbes is charged with murder because Sykes’ death took place during the commission of a felony: attempted armed robbery. The State Attorney’s Office has a long history of filing murder charges in such cases.