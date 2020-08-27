Police: Man critical after shooting in New Town

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was hospitalized with critical injuries Thursday afternoon after a shooting in the New Town neighborhood, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Sgt. Doug Molina said police were dispatched to West 5th Street around 4 p.m. in reference to a ShotSpotter call. ShotSpotter is a gunshot detection system that’s used in various locations throughout the city.

Molina said the victim, who was not identified, was shot several times. He did not have a description of the shooter, who was at large.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS or JSO at 904-630-0500.