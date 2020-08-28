Arrest made in murder of two teen boys in Putnam County

MELROSE, Fla. – The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office announced late Thursday night officers arrested one man for the murder of young brothers in Melrose.

Mark Wilson Jr. is charged with two counts of first-degree murder for the killing of 12-year-old Robert Baker and 14-year-old Tayten Baker.

The boys’ grandparents told News4Jax the boys were killed Wednesday while they slept inside of their mother’s home.

RELATED: Putnam County deputies: 2 teens found dead inside Melrose home

Police said Wilson is well known to the family.

The Sheriff’s Office announced it would hold a press conference today at 10 a.m. at the Putnam County Commission Board Room. News4Jax will be there.