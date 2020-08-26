Putnam County deputies: 2 found dead at Melrose home

MELROSE, Fla. – Two people were found dead at a home in Melrose on Wednesday, according to the public information officer for the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office.

The public information officer said more than four people live inside the home, but when deputies arrived, they found two people who were dead and two people who were uninjured.

In a Facebook post just before 2 p.m., deputies reported an increased law enforcement presence on Shiloh Road in Melrose, saying it’s “currently a very active scene.”

The post said “this is believed to be an isolated incident and there is currently no threat to the community.”

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement responded to the scene, and deputies said Shiloh Road will be blocked for several hours as the investigation continues.

Any residents in the area who may have seen or heard anything suspicious in the last 24 hours are asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 386-329-0800 or CrimeStoppers of Northeast Florida at 1-888-277-8477.