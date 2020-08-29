Coast Guard searching for missing fishing charter near Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a missing charter fishing boat off the coast of Jacksonville.

The Coast Guard said the fishing vessel Drop Hook Charters sent a Mayday call around 2 p.m. Saturday, two hours after it had been boarded by Florida Fish and Wildlife officers for a routine inspection. Everything was fine during the inspection, the Coast Guard said.

Looking at buoy data, winds were between 10-15 mph out of the southwest from noon to 2 p.m. and waves were between 2-3 feet during that time. Storms did not arrive along the coast until roughly 3 p.m., according to radar.

A spokesperson said the Coast Guard was not able to get coordinates for the vessel when it made the distress call, so they are searching based on the location where the FWC boarded the boat at noon -- 12 nautical miles northeast of the St. Johns Inlet, which is between the jetties where the river goes out to the Atlantic Ocean.

The Coast Guard could not say how many people were on the boat or what time it departed Saturday. Several sources told News4Jax the boat left this morning with clients on board.

The boat’s trailer was still at the Mayport boat ramp Saturday evening.

The Coast Guard said local crews are searching by sea and Coast Guard Station Savannah and Coast Guard Station Clearwater are offering search support by air.

#Breaking @USCG is actively searching for fishing vessel Drop Hook Charters, 12 Nautical Miles northeast of the St. Johns Inlet, #Jacksonville. At 2:17pm today, Sector Jacksonville received a Mayday call from this fishing vessel. Anyone with info call 904-714-7561. #Sar #USCG pic.twitter.com/XHWNDHtRSm — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) August 29, 2020

The charter company appears to be a single boat owned by Captain Mike Ardolino. According to the bio on his website, he runs deep sea fishing charters out of Jacksonville and St. Augustine.

A number on the website went straight to a voicemail identified as Ardolino’s.

A source in the fishing charter business said the captain of the Drop Hook is new to the industry and fishes offshore 10 to 25 miles from the beach this time of year.

A registry of business in Florida lists an Orange Park address for Ardolino.

Anyone with information about the vessel is asked to call 904-714-7561.