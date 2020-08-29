JFRD: Crews respond to mobile home fire in McGirts Creek neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to a mobile home fire in the city’s McGirts Creek neighborhood early Saturday morning.

Crews arrived at the scene on Morse Avenue around 4:30 a.m. According to JFRD, rescuers pulled two patients out of the home. Both were transported to a nearby hospital with critical injuries. Shortly after arriving at the location, the Fire Department advised that the fire was under control.

JFRD says the Fire Marshal has been requested to continue an investigation into this early morning fire.