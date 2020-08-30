What St. Johns County students need to know for the 1st day of school

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – St. Johns County students will be back in the classroom on Monday, and this year, there will be some new rules and requirements.

COVID-19 has changed almost everything about the back-to-school process, including the shopping list. This year, experts say, it should contain a few extra things including a face mask that securely fits around your child’s nose and mouth. And having an extra mask or two on hand is a good idea.

In St. Johns County, neck gaiters are acceptable face coverings, according to the school district.

Those masks will be required anywhere social distancing isn’t possible.

At mealtimes, a resealable bag or container is useful for keeping the mask free of contamination.

The school district shut off the drinking spouts on all water fountains, so a reusable water bottle will help keep your student hydrated throughout the day.

Also, even though it’ll be distributed throughout the building, some hand sanitizer is a good idea for your student’s backpack — as are tissues to safely cover any coughs or sneezes.

Superintendent Tim Forson told News4Jax last week that he’s hopeful that the virus will taper off and that the school year won’t be disturbed or interrupted.

“Once school opens and once we have that structure in the lives of many of our families, we’re really hopeful that we don’t see an increase but really a decline because of the way things are set up within the school and within the community. Our community seems to be really well committed to doing the right thing,” Forson said.

The school district spent nearly $2.5 million outfitting the school buildings with desk barriers, cleaning supplies, technology upgrades and signage to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus as much as possible.

For those who are distance learning this school year, the district is providing meal pick up service at the following times:

Middle Schools and Gaines/Transitions: 8:30-9 a.m.

Elementary Schools and K-8 Schools: 9-9:30 a.m.

High Schools: 9:45-10:15 a.m.

Gamble Rogers Middle School: 8-8:30 a.m.

Pickups are at your child’s school. Cash will not be accepted, and you have to prepay online at PayPAMS. Contact your school’s cafeteria manager about the pickup location.