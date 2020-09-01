Girl missing from Ohio might travel to St. Johns

ST. JOHNS, Fla. – A 15-year-old girl who was reported missing Monday from Ohio may travel to St. Johns County, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The organization and the New London Police Department in Ohio asked to help finding Katiya Hunt, who disappeared earlier in the day. Investigators said she may be in a 2014 black Chevy Cruz with Ohio license plate HBJ2183.

Katiya is described as 5-feet 3-inches in height. She weighs 110 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes.

If seen, investigators ask you to call the New London Police Department at 1-419-929-3504, or the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST.