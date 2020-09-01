Govenor to parents: ’Schools are safe’

Gov. Ron DeSantis made three stops in Florida Monday, assuring parents and educators that opening classrooms poses far less risks than keeping them closed.

The Governor said he is also committed to making sure parents know which schools have outbreaks.

Last week the state briefly published a report showing 900 K-12 teachers and students had tested positive for Covid.

At a roundtable designed to assure parents that sending kids back to the class was safe, Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran called the numbers:

“It’s a diminimus amount. Less than one percent of one percent.”

The report was up just a day. Surgeon General Scott Rivkees called its release a mistake.

“It was a draft report that we are working on, It still needs some modification” said the state’s top Doctor.

And when News Service of Florida asked the Governor, he said raw numbers aren’t important…its who is sick.

“How many of those positive tests were actually…how many of those people are ill. Were any of them ill? How many of them? How many of them are symptomatic? I think that needs to be in there” DeSantis said.

“As the final ten districts opened, just under sixty percent of kids are in classroom learning. The other four in ten are learning virtually.”

Michele Gregory has a six and ten-year-old who are back in the classroom on the first day of school.

“I’ve never seen children get dressed faster in my life. Or move quicker than they were to get back to brick and mortar schools” said the working mother,.

“There is no need for fear at this point” Dr. Scott Atlas said, a member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force. He said kids faced more harm at home than in school.

“I mean there were over two hundred thousand cases that were estimated child abuse that were not picked up because the schools were closed” Atlas said.

The final message from the meeting showed that if teachers or students don’t feel well, or have symptoms

“Please don’t go to school” cautioned the Surgeon General.

The states most recent Pediatric case report was published August 26th.

It showed 6,167 kids seventeen and under had tested positive for the Coronavirus since schools opened August 10.