Jacksonville woman is the newest millionaire after playing scratch-off game

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville woman is nearly a million dollars richer after winning the top prize in the “Fastest Road to $1,000,000″ scratch-off game.

The Jacksonville resident, 62, purchased her $30 ticket from Publix, located at 10500 San Jose Boulevard State 36 in Jacksonville.

She chose to receive the winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $790,000.00. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.

The game launched in February and features 155 top prizes of $1,000,000 and over $948 million in cash prizes.

The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-2.79.