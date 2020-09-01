Nelson issues new policy on body camera footage in police shootings

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Saying that “swift and certain” public release of body-camera footage is in the public’s best interest, State Attorney Melissa Nelson on Tuesday announced changes to the policies involving videos of police shootings.

Nelson said her office plans to speed up the release of video footage and to inform a law enforcement agency within 30 days of any objection it has to the public release of the body-camera footage. The 30-day period provides the State Attorney’s Office “the necessary time to ensure the integrity of the criminal investigation, to notify and consult with those depicted in the footage or their families, and to confirm accurate and complete information will be released.”

The new policy reduces the time from incident to preliminary review by the team that investigates police shootings from several months to 21 days. During that time period, the SAO said, an effort will be made to take all potential witness statements, including that of any officer using deadly force before public disclosure of the body-camera footage.

“We listened and we acted,” said Nelson, who committed to make changes in June following widespread protests in the wake of George Floyd’s death. “This policy assures accountability and provides the public a time frame they can count on.”

Nelson said the policy is a first in Florida.

“I think it’s a good policy, I think it’s thoughtful, I think it’s well researched,” Nelson told News4Jax. “I’m really proud of the work of the assistant state attorneys in the office, who’ve been working really diligently on putting it together. So I think it’s a good day for Jacksonville, and for the Fourth Circuit.”

If body-camera footage is released before witnesses are interviewed, the footage may taint witnesses’ recollections, or worse, allow them to confirm their accounts to match the video evidence, the SAO said.

The release of body camera footage has been a sore spot between the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and the State Attorney’s Office since some JSO officers starting wearing the cameras at the end of 2018. To date, footage from only two police-involved shootings has been made public.

Exceptional circumstances may include additional time to review and/or redact body-camera footage to protect the privacy of victims or other persons depicted, to complete interviews with principal eyewitnesses, or to complete other essential aspects of the initial investigation, the policy states.

If there are not exceptional circumstances, JSO will be the agency to release the body-camera video, Nelson said.

“[Sheriff Mike Williams] has committed that he is going to make this record public upon our, our notification as to whether or not we have an objection,” Nelson said.