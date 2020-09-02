Deputies: 2 arrested after baby dies, toddler tests positive for narcotics

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. – A man and a woman were arrested months after a baby was pronounced dead at a hospital and a toddler tested positive for narcotics, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

Cheyanne Bury Schilling, 24, and Johnathon Lopez, 25, were booked Monday into the Columbia County jail, each on a felony charge of child neglect with bodily harm, following a monthslong investigation that began in January.

According to an arrest warrant, which omitted several details, a 3-month-old had to be taken to a hospital, where the baby was pronounced dead.

The warrant also says Bury Schilling was transported to the hospital after stating suicidal thoughts to emergency medical personnel.

Investigators say she showed physical signs of drug abuse and was so combative that she had to be sedated.

When detectives entered the couple’s home, they located a toddler with blood on his face.

According to the warrant, that child later tested positive for narcotics.

Investigators tell News4Jax the trailer that the family was living in was very dirty and unfit for children.

Investigators also say it took this long to get a warrant because they had to wait for both autopsy reports on the baby and toxicology reports on the other child.

It’s unclear if the other child was allowed to stay with relatives or was put into foster care.