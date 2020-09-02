Driving on Vilano Beach restricted during months-long renourishment project

VILANO BEACH, Fla. – Beginning Sept. 8, vehicles won’t be permitted on Vilano Beach because of a beach renourishment project to restore the dunes.

The project is expected to continue until early 2021.

It is designed to restore critically-eroded shoreline and dunes, St. Johns County officials said.

In addition to the beach driving ban, the Surfside Park parking lot and pedestrian beach access point will be closed during the project, officials said.

On-beach driving, horseback riding and commercial fishing will be restricted from Vilano Beach to Serenata Ocean Villas.

To follow the progress of the beach renourishment project, visit www.saj.usace.army.mil/Missions/Civil-Works/Shore-Protection/St-Johns. For more information, call 904-209-0260.