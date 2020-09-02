JSO: Person expected to die after shooting, one more injured

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office investigators are processing two scenes in Arlington. A spokesperson for JSO said it began at 1:30 Wednesday morning when two officers near the police substation at Regency heard gunshots.

Officers found a car stopped in the road at Atlantic Boulevard and Monument Road. The driver was shot and severely injured. The driver was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and is not expected to survive, according to JSO.

When officers approached the stopped car on Monument Road, another officer pursued a second vehicle speeding away from the scene and conducted a traffic stop at Beach Boulevard and Cortez Road. The driver of the vehicle compiled and pulled over. When officers approached the vehicle, another person inside was also suffering from at least one gunshot wound. They were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.,

Police think there may have been one more victim that was not at the scene when officers arrived. Investigators are checking hospitals to see if he or she sought treatment.

Four others who were inside of the car at Beach Boulevard are in custody and being interviewed by detectives.

Investigators did not give the ages or genders of the people involved and said it was too early in the investigation to say what led up to the shooting, but said it was clear the car on Atlantic Boulevard was targeted as it was shot about a dozen times.

While crime scene detectives investigate the scene, all eastbound lanes of Atlantic Boulevard at Monument Road and the westbound lanes of Beach Boulevard at Cortez Road are closed.

JSO said the roads will be closed for about three to four hours.

Police are asking anyone who has information that could help investigators to call JSO at 904-630-0500. To remain anonymous, call First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).