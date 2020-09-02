Retired Jacksonville UPS worker: Abusive culture forced me out

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – On Monday, UPS drivers, union representatives and Jacksonville City Councilman Garrett Dennis took to the steps of City Hall to demand UPS make changes.

UPS drivers say they are at their breaking point and they’re calling for an end to what they call “abuse” by management.

RELATED: Teamsters in Jacksonville call for end to workplace ‘abuse’ at local UPS center

News4Jax has since heard from a person who recently retired because they say the environment at UPS Jacksonville was hostile at times.

The former employee, who asked not to be identified, said they worked for the company for more than 30 years and would have continued working, had it not been for the current work environment.

“Well, right now it is a very abusive environment,” the former employee said. “The management team doesn’t know how to talk to you, and me as a veteran person, it’s just a disgrace to the company.”

The current environment pushed the ex-employee to opt for retirement.

“I was forced to retire because I know -- because of what I was going through at that time with one particular manager -- it would definitely, in the future, cause me to get out of character,” the former employee said.

The employee said if the environment had improved, they would have stayed at the company.

“UPS as a whole is a good company, but it’s the people they are putting in management positions that almost makes you feel they are OK with how they treat people,” the former employee said. “It’s not OK.”

A current employee, a UPS driver and a shop steward told News4Jax local UPS drivers are being subjected to workplace abuse. The retired employee said they are forced to work long hours, six days a week, and they fear retaliation if they speak up.

Workers are demanding an end to six-day work weeks and excessive overtime, and an end to what they call intimidation, threats and retaliation. Workers also want an investigation by UPS’ corporate management into what they call abusive practices happening in Jacksonville.

The demands have the support of Councilman Dennis, and News4Jax asked Dennis what the city can do about these allegations since the city gave UPS incentive money from taxpayer dollars.

The retired employee told News4Jax they personally didn’t work six days a week but did sometimes work excessive overtime and were subject to intimidation, mental threats and fear of retaliation.

“I personally have gone to human resources several times… in Jacksonville and out of Jacksonville and I have seen no results, so me seeing no results, that’s what made me make the decision, because I felt like nothing is being done,” the employee said. “So they uphold the abuse and the way they talk to people.”

A statement from UPS reads:

“Treating our employees with respect and dignity, and creating and supporting a workplace that is free of harassment, are fundamental values at UPS. We appreciate and value the hard work and commitment of our drivers and other employees, especially during the pandemic. The safety and health of all of our employees is extremely important as we care about each other, our families and the communities where we live and work.

“As deliveries rose during the pandemic, we met this demand with expanded weekend operations and hired an additional 39,000 full- and part-time operations employees. The company has a long history of creating new jobs with competitive pay and benefits, and we continue to hire permanent positions across the country.

“UPS drivers are the highest paid in the industry, averaging $90,000 in direct hourly straight time and overtime, and have a generous benefits package that includes zero to low-cost healthcare, a good pension, as well as other paid leave. Drivers with four or more years of tenure are paid up to approximately $38.50 per hour as of August 1, 2020.

“The pandemic has presented many challenges for individuals and companies to overcome, and UPS is meeting those challenges by prioritizing our employees’ safety, further optimizing our operations, and hiring additional employees to safely deliver essential supplies and everyday items.

“UPS has put policies and processes in place so our employees can safely meet our service commitments during this challenging time, and it is each employee’s responsibility to follow these protocols and to voice their concerns if their co-workers are not following these protocols. The company provides its employees with multiple ways to ask questions and share their concerns with confidence. If a policy or protocol is not being properly followed, we take swift action to investigate and address the issue.”