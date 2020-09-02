School crossing guards needed in Duval County

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday a need for 20 school crossing guards throughout Duval County. In a post on Facebook, JSO said the positions are in certain ZIP codes across the city, including 32207, 32211, 32216, 32220, 32221, 32224, 32254, 32256, 32257, 32258.
The positions are part-time, with one hour of work in the morning and one hour in the afternoon, for a maximum of 10 hours a week. Compensation is $10.75 an hour.
With the announcement, police also detailed certain measures community members can take to help get kids to school safely. It’s reminding people of school-related traffic rules:
- Do not attempt to pass a bus with an activated stop arm.
- Slow down to the posted speed during the posted times while driving through a school zone.
JSO also advised parents or guardians dropping off or picking up students to follow all of the traffic safety instructions from school personnel, or from a police officer if one is present.
Learn more and apply to be a crossing guard at: JoinJSO.com
